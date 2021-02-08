Wynonna Earp prepares for the end in new trailer for final 6 episodes

Wynonna Earp type TV Show

Wynonna Earp isn't taking her falling out with Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon) particularly well in the new trailer for Wynonna Earp's final six episodes.

Airing over the summer, the first half of the Syfy western's fourth season ended on a bittersweet note. The good: Wynonna's sister Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) and Nicole (Katherine Barrell) finally got engaged. The sad: Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) killed Holt right after Doc convinced him to lower his gun in favor of peacefully resolving the Earp-Clanton rivalry, a dishonorable act that puts Wynonn and Doc at odds.

Watch the new trailer below:

As you can see in the trailer, Wynonna is spiraling when the back half of season 4 premieres, much to Waverly and Nicole's chagrin. "We're really worried about you," says Waverly in the promo. "You're hunting all the time. You're not really sleeping."

"I'm totally sleeping," says Wynonna, to which Nicole replies, "No, you're passing out. That's not the same thing."

Elsewhere in the teaser, the Black Badge Division initiates a worrisome protocol, which puts Earp and company at odds with the secret government organization; something funny is going on with the Garden; and the gang makes plans once again to defend their "little s---hole" from the latest supernatural threat.

Last Friday, Syfy announced that the drama's current fourth season would be its last. "I'd like to thank our wonderful cast and crew, all of whom were instrumental in bringing Wynonna Earp to our loyal and passionate audience," said showrunner/executive producer Emily Andras in a statement. "We couldn't be prouder of these last six episodes on SYFY, and are thrilled to share them with our beloved fans, who have changed our lives forever. I have been honored to tell Wynonna and her family's story, and along with Seven24, Cineflix and CTV Sci-Fi, are hopeful we can continue to share their inspiring tales in the future."

Wynonna Earp returns Friday, March 5 at 10 p.m. on Syfy.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Episode Recaps Previous S4 E5 Recap Wynonna Earp recap: Nicole did a bad thing By Dalene Rovenstine

S4 E4 Recap Wynonna Earp recap: The Earps meet an old family enemy By Dalene Rovenstine

S4 E2 Recap Wynonna Earp recap: Wynonna’s search for the gateway continues By Dalene Rovenstine Next