Wynonna Earp throws WayHaught a 'delightful' bachelorette party in new photos

"It will celebrate their love in an unexpected way," says Wynonna Earp showrunner Emily Andras about the bachelorette party episode.

Wynonna Earp, Syfy's salty supernatural drama, hopes to lift fans' spirits when it returns for the back half of its fourth (and now final) season in March. "We're coming back with some much-needed fun," showrunner Emily Andras tells EW in the March issue.

Last we saw the scrappy series (season 4A ended in August as the cast finished shooting the remaining episodes under COVID-19 safety protocols in Calgary), a rift had formed between Melanie Scrofano's titular demon hunter and her love interest, immortal cowboy Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon), casting a shadow over an otherwise joyful occasion: Wynonna's half-angel sister, Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley), finally got engaged to her longtime girlfriend Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell). Even though Wynonna and Doc's estrangement is far from resolved when season 4B begins, that's not going to stop the show from hitting a nightclub for the happy couple's bachelorette party. But in classic Wynonna Earp fashion, the night doesn't go as planned — and you can check out an exclusive new look below.

Image zoom Credit: Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Productions, Inc./SYFY

"It's a little bit of our A Midsummer Night's Dream episode," teases Andras. "[The party is] not necessarily what Waverly and Nicole would've picked for themselves, but there's certainly a lot of fun to be had. It will celebrate their love in an unexpected way."

For Andras, the bachelorette party not only pays tribute to Waverly and Nicole's bond but to the fans who have invested so much in it.

"[Our goal of] celebrating what makes it unique is really important, what makes it kind of special," she says. "But also, I've always thought the reason the fans have fallen in love with these characters is because they're very real, they're very three-dimensional and flawed, and they fit together like two beautiful gay puzzle pieces but, you know, with challenges. I think living in Purgatory and living a life where so much of their day-to-day existence is fending off demons, they have a very unconventional relationship anyway insofar as they are constantly put in situations that are dangerous or the stakes are very high, but they always make time to celebrate one another and really live in that present moment of being like, 'Anything could happen to either one of us at any time, so we have to tell each other we love each other and show it in all these different ways.'"

She adds: "What I love about the bachelorette episode is that I would also say it's a bit of celebration of all the people around Waverly and Nicole who love them. It really is an episode about love. It really is about the different ways our crazy, dysfunctional posse loves one another. And that's what I think makes it really fun. I think the bachelorette party is delightful."

Alas, Andras is cagey about whether we'll see a wedding this season. "Everybody certainly is working toward that goal," she says, "but we have some fairly huge obstacles and villains we may have to face down to see if we're even allowed to do one."

Image zoom Credit: Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Productions, Inc./SYFY

Wynonna Earp returns Friday, March 5 at 10 p.m. on Syfy.

A version of this story appears in the March issue of Entertainment Weekly, on newsstands now and available here. Don't forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

