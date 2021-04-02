The stars and creator of Wynonna Earp sit down for EW's Around the Table video series.

It's almost time for the sun to set on Wynonna Earp.

Tonight's climactic episode is the last one before the supernatural Syfy drama signs off with next week's series finale. Before bidding adieu to Purgatory, though, EW gathered Wynonna Earp creator Emily Andras and stars Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Kat Barrell, Varun Saranga, and Martina Ortiz-Luis to discuss the show's remarkable run in the latest installment of our Around the Table series.

"I'm so proud of what we did over these four years and the story we told," said Rozon, who plays the immortal cowboy Doc Holliday. "I'm filled with pride. And the fact that everybody is going to get to [the series finale] soon, I can't wait. I can't wait for them to see and feel the things that I feel."

Wynonna Earp Image zoom Melanie Scrofano in 'Wynonna Earp' | Credit: Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Productions, Inc./SYFY

During the roundtable discussion, Andras opened up about how she approached writing season 4's finale when she didn't know if it would truly be the end or not.

"I feel like given all that the show has been through and how hard we had to fight to keep going for a variety of just crazy reasons, and how dedicated the fans have been fighting for the show, I did not have a crystal ball, but I was pretty determined to give them a fairly satisfying ending," Andras said. "There are some things that are unresolved because I like to hedge my bets or come back for a movie in 20 years. Whatever happens, I'm really proud of the finale. I really love it, I think it's one of my favorite episodes, and I really hope the fans do, too."

According to Scrofano, Wynonna's leading lady, director Paolo Barzman said, "It's like Emily opened her heart and just threw it on the page."

WYNONNA EARP Image zoom Katherine Barrell and Martina Ortiz-Luis in 'Wynonna Earp' | Credit: Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Productions, Inc./SYFY

Even though they weren't completely sure this was the end of the road for the show when they shot it last summer, filming the finale was still an emotional experience for the cast.

"It was so hard to act in the finale and not cry constantly," said Saranga. "The celebratory aspect of the last day [on set] was my favorite part of it. That was just us having so much fun together.

Andras added: "I can't watch it without crying. Don't get high on your own supply, but I do every time… I remember just walking around the homestead and being like, 'We built this. We built this,' both metaphorically and literally. It was just really beautiful. Whatever happened, we built something that meant so much to many people."

For more on Wynonna Earp's origins, WayHaught's beautiful relationship, and more, watch the full Around the Table episode above. Wynonna Earp airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Syfy.

