Wynonna Earp to end with season 4

Wynonna Earp type TV Show

Last call for Wynonna Earp.

On Friday, Syfy announced that the supernatural western's current fourth season will be its last. Wynonna Earp's final six episodes will begin airing Friday, March 5, with the series finale arriving April 9.

"I'd like to thank our wonderful cast and crew, all of whom were instrumental in bringing Wynonna Earp to our loyal and passionate audience," said showrunner/executive producer Emily Andras in a statement. "We couldn't be prouder of these last six episodes on SYFY, and are thrilled to share them with our beloved fans, who have changed our lives forever. I have been honored to tell Wynonna and her family's story, and along with Seven24, Cineflix and CTV Sci-Fi, are hopeful we can continue to share their inspiring tales in the future."

Starring Melanie Scrofano as the titular heroine, the scrappy feminist show followed Wynonna as she returned to her hometown in Purgatory and continued the Earp legacy of killing demons and other creatures that go bump in the night. Over the course of its run, the fan-favorite show has faced several obstacles, including financial woes that threatened production on season 4. Thanks to the fanbase, though, it persevered and was able to start shooting last year. But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, stalling production once again. The show resumed shooting the back half of season 4 in Calgary in July right as the first half of the season premiered on Syfy.

Image zoom Credit: Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Productions, Inc./SYFY

Season 4's midseason finale, which aired in August, ended on a rather bittersweet note. Wynonna's half-angel sister Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) finally got engaged to her longtime girlfriend Nicole (Katherine Barrell); however, the mood was somewhat dampened because Wynonna had a falling out with her love interest, immortal cowboy Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon), who wasn't too pleased with how she handled their most recent supernatural threat.

"Every once in a while a show comes along with a powerful message that resonates beyond all expectations with its fans, and for SYFY that show has been 'Wynonna Earp,'" said NBC Universal Entertainment Networks Chairman Frances Berwick. "We are so grateful to Emily Andras and her incredible team who brilliantly brought light to real issues around identity and sexuality throughout the series four-season run. From the very beginning, this show deeply connected with our viewers – reaching new fans every season, filling up Comic-Con theaters, securing write-in award nominations and even landing multiple fan-funded Times Square billboards. To our 'Earpers,' we are so proud to have shared such an incredible narrative with all of you. Thank you for your passion and thank you for taking this journey with us."

IDW CEO Ezra Rosencraft added: "We are so proud of 'Wynonna Earp' and everyone involved with the show. We are grateful to SYFY for giving such a great run to such a special show. Emily's incredible drive, the incredible team and the incredible fandom made being a supporting player on its four season journey a true honor."

Wynonna Earp returns Friday, March 5 at 10 p.m. on Syfy.

Related content:

Episode Recaps Previous S4 E5 Recap Wynonna Earp recap: Nicole did a bad thing By Dalene Rovenstine

S4 E4 Recap Wynonna Earp recap: The Earps meet an old family enemy By Dalene Rovenstine

S4 E2 Recap Wynonna Earp recap: Wynonna’s search for the gateway continues By Dalene Rovenstine Next