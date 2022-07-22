WWE CEO Vince McMahon retires amid misconduct investigation

And Brock Lesnar, one of WWE's top draws, is reportedly very unhappy.

Vince McMahon, the WWE CEO who was as much an onscreen presence in the organization as an offscreen one, is retiring from the company.

The WWE made the announcement on Friday, with McMahon pledging to "continue to support the WWE in any way I can."

McMahon confirmed the news today in a tweet, writing, "At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful".

McMahon's daughter Stephanie will assume the role of chairwoman and serve as co-CEO alongside WWE president Nick Khan.

McMahon is currently swept up in a WWE board of directors' investigation into allegations of misconduct alongside John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations for the WWE. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that McMahon agreed to pay $12 million in hush money over the past 16 years to four women affiliated with WWE to cover up alleged sexual misconduct and infidelity.

NEW YORK - APRIL 16: Vince McMahon attends the "Anamorph" Premiere at Tribeca Cinemas on April 16, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/WireImage) Credit: Jason Kempin/WireImage

At the time, McMahon said in a statement, "I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the special committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are."

Last month, the company announced that McMahon had "voluntarily stepped back" from his executive roles but would remain involved in the company's creative content.

"As I approach 77 years old, I feel it's time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE," McMahon said in his statement. "Throughout the years, it's been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand. Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans for allowing us into your homes every week and being your choice of entertainment."

McMahon purchased the WWE from his father in 1982, turning a fledgling art form into a billion-dollar business. Since then, he has retained an iron grip on the company's content and direction, making his decision to retire a surprising one, even amidst scandal.

A few hours before McMahon's announcement, WWE announced that Paul "Triple H" Levesque, McMahon's son-in-law, would return to the WWE boardroom as the executive vice president of talent relations.

"I look forward to returning to my prior position as head of Talent Relations," Levesque said in the statement. "I'm healthy, fired up, and ready to take charge."

Following the news of McMahon's retirement, wrestler Brock Lesnar reportedly walked off the Friday Night SmackDown set just hours before it was scheduled to go live on Fox. Lesnar, who is currently slated to headline this month's SummerSlam, is arguably the WWE's biggest draw.

Bryan Alvarez, who publishes the professional wrestling newsletter Figure Four Weekly, reported the news on Friday evening, adding, "Brock's line was some derivative of, 'If he's gone, I'm gone.'"

Representatives for WWE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

