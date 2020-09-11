Wrestler and American Horror Story, Jackass 3D actor Stevie Lee dies at 54

Professional wrestler and actor Stevie Lee, who performed under the name "Puppet the Psycho Dwarf" in the ring, has died. He was 54.

Lee died suddenly at his home on Wednesday, his family announced on a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for funeral costs. "He was beloved by many and has many friends that were family, fans that adored him, but only his brother Jim left to take care of final arrangements," the description reads. "Puppet has put smiles across the world with his hardcore attitude and lifestyle."

Born Steve Lee Richardson, Lee began his wrestling career on NWA: Total Nonstop Action in 2002, and went on to create the Half Pint Brawlers wrestling company, which secured its own reality series on Spike TV in 2010. The troupe also appeared in Jackass 3D that year.

Lee had several other acting credits, including Oz the Great and Powerful and American Horror Story: Freak Show.

Impact Wrestling, the promotion behind Total Nonstop Action, paid tribute to Lee on social media, as did his fellow wrestler Frankie Kazarian. "I'll never forget the crazy tour of the UK we shared and the fun we all had," Kazarian wrote. "Godspeed my friend."