World of Dance season 4 contestants and new program twists announced

World of Dance type TV Show network NBC genre Reality,

Dance

What better way to celebrate International Dance Day than with a World of Dance announcement?

The dance competition show is coming back for another round of pirouettes and kickball changes, and EW can exclusively confirm the 34 new acts for the season.

Season 4 will feature an extraordinary new group of world-class competitors ready to showcase their talents for a chance to win $1 million and the title of best dancer in the world. Standouts include 15-year-old World Ballet Competition gold medalist Maddy Penney, Japan's Fusion Dance crew Chibi Unity, two-time Salsa World Champions and real-life couple Jefferson y Adrianita, and World Hip Hop Dance Championship gold medalists UPeepz.

To up the ante, the new season will also feature a few programming twists. At the beginning of the competition, contestants will be under the impression that they’re performing one final audition for a panel of producers. In a surprise qualifiers twist, however, hopeful acts will walk onto the dance floor to learn that The Qualifiers have already begun and the judges are there to see them perform and determine if they have what it takes to make it to the next round.

Other additions include the callback vote, in which the judges will each give a Yes vote, a No vote, or a Callback vote, which will give acts one last chance to perform and earn their spot in the next round; the blind battle, where the judges will now choose in the Duels round which acts go head-to-head (the acts won’t know their opponent until they hit the dance floor); and the revamped Redemption round, which will be decided by the judges, who will choose which of the two acts up for elimination will go head-to-head to earn the final slot in the Semi-Final.

Executive producer Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, and Derek Hough return once again as judges, with Scott Evans set to host the series.

The season 4 premiere airs Tuesday, May 26 on NBC at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

See the full list of contestants below.

Junior Division:

305, Latin Ballroom group from Miami, FL

Amari Smith, Hip-Hop dancer from Las Vegas, NV

Antonio & Maria, Latin Ballroom duo from Naples, Italy

Bailey & Kida, Urban Dance duo from Los Angeles, CA

Chibi Unity, Fusion crew from Niigata, Japan

GigaBots, Popping group from Vancouver, Canada

GRVMNT, Hip-Hop group from Vancouver, Canada

Itty Bitty Crew, Hip-Hop trio from Edmonton, Canada

James & Harris, Contemporary duo from Seattle, WA

Keagan Kapps, Contemporary dancer from Moore, OK

Maddy Penny, Ballet dancer from Mesa, AZ

MDC 3, Contemporary trio from Placentia, CA

Project 21, Jazz group from Yorba Linda, CA

Savannah Manzel, Jazz dancer from Lake Elmo, MN

The Break Ninjaz, Breaking crew from Las Vegas, NV

The Difference, Contemporary group from Carol Stream, IL

The Young Cast, Hip-Hop group from Levis, Canada

Willis, Afro House dancer from Bondy, France

Upper Division:

Avant Garde Collective, Urban Dance group from Amsterdam, Netherlands

CBAction, Street Dance group from Cordoba, Argentina

Geometrie Variable, Tutting trio from Montpellier, France

Indigenous Enterprise, Native American Dance quartet from Phoenix, AZ

Jake & Chau, Contemporary duo from San Jose, CA

Jefferson y Adrianata, Salsa duo from Cali, Colombia

Josh & Erica, Urban Dance duo from Los Angeles, CA

Kurtis Sprung, Contemporary Dancer from Caroga Lake, NY

Lucia & Alessandra, Latin Ballroom duo from Sicily, Italy

Oxygen, Urban Dance crew from Maastricht, Netherlands

Pumpfidence, Heels Dance group from Los Angeles, CA

Show Stopper Miami, Jazz Funk group from Miami, FL

Styles & Emma, Ballet duo from Rochester, NY

The Rise, Hip-Hop group from Gilbert, AZ

The Williams Fam, Hip-Hop quartet from Vallejo, CA

UPeepz, Urban Dance group from Manila, Philippines

Related content: