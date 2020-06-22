Workaholics episode with Chris D’Elia as pedophile pulled by Comedy Central, Hulu, Amazon Prime

An episode of Workaholics guest-starring Chris D'Elia as a child molester is no longer available to watch on Comedy Central, Hulu, and Amazon Prime. The removal comes after numerous women accused the comedian of sexually harassing them when they were underage — allegations which D'Elia denies.

The episode, titled "To Friend a Predator," originally aired on Comedy Central in May 2011. In it, D'Elia played Topher, a child molester who befriends the three main characters, played by Adam Devine, Anders Holm, and Blake Anderson. The group initially tries to expose Topher, but eventually end up joining him at an exclusive party.

All other episodes from the comedy show's seven seasons remain available on Hulu and Amazon, while a spokesperson for Comedy Central tells EW that the network has pulled the episode from all its platforms. EW has reached out to representatives for Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix for comment.

D'Elia has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct after numerous women recently accused him of grooming, sexually harassing, and soliciting nude photos from them when they were teenagers, some claiming they were as young as 16 at the time of the alleged incident. None of the accusers have brought legal claims against D'Elia.

"I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point," D'Elia told TMZ. "All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me."

Several of D'Elia's original standup specials for Netflix remain on the streamer as of Sunday. He also appeared in season 2 of Netflix's You, playing a comedian who sexually abuses underage girls.

Whitney Cummings, who starred alongside D'Elia on her NBC comedy Whitney, denounced her former castmate's actions. "I'm devastated and enraged by what I've read and learned," Cummings wrote in a statement on Twitter. "This is a pattern of predatory behavior."