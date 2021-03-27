Unreleased Woody Allen interview to stream on Paramount+ alongside 2018 Dylan Farrow interview

CBS Sunday Morning type TV Show

A previously unreleased CBS Sunday Morning interview with Woody Allen will be available to stream on Paramount+ starting on Sunday, in the wake of HBO's docuseries Allen v. Farrow examining the longstanding sexual abuse allegation against the filmmaker.

The interview was filmed in July 2020, with Allen, who rarely speaks with the press, discussing his memoir Apropos of Nothing with CBS correspondent Lee Cowan. (The network is touting it as Allen's "first in-depth television interview in nearly three decades.") It will now stream as part of a special alongside CBS's 2018 interview with Dylan Farrow, Allen's daughter who accused him of molesting her when she was seven years old. Allen has repeatedly denied the allegation and was never charged with a crime.

The special will also include a report from 48 Hours' Erin Moriarty, exploring "the challenges the public faces when respected artists are alleged — or discovered — to have acted in a morally questionable manner."

The HBO docuseries brought renewed attention to Allen's case, which has been extensively discussed since the allegation first broke in 1992. The filmmaker did not participate in the docuseries, which he called a "hatchet job riddled with falsehoods."

In a statement, CBS News said it had elected to release the new interview now "given the renewed interest in the controversy surrounding the filmmaker."

"The exclusive for Paramount+ offers the ability to explore Allen, his career, and the allegations in context and with the depth that this story demands," the statement added.

