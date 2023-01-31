The head of DC Studios also compared the upcoming Green Lantern show to True Detective but with space cops.

Wonder Woman-based TV series is like Game of Thrones but with Amazons, says James Gunn

Among the slew of movies and TV shows that will kick off a new era for DC superheroes on screen, one drew comparisons to Game of Thrones.

Paradise Lost is an upcoming TV series coming to HBO Max that has its roots in the origins of Wonder Woman.

Set on the island of Themyscira, a.k.a. Paradise Island, the birthplace of Diana Prince and home of the Amazons, the show will focus on "the genesis and political intrigue of an island of all women," according to a press release.

"It's almost like Game of Thrones with Westeros but with all the inhabitants of Paradise Island," Gunn teases in a video announcement for the DCU. We'll have to wait and see if the show is just as generous with the blood and sex, though we're guessing probably not.

Gal Gadot starred as Wonder Woman in the previous DC superhero movies, starting with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and continuing on with her own solo films. However, a third Wonder Woman from director Patty Jenkins is not moving forward at this time and it's unclear if Gadot will remain in the role moving forward.

Jenkins said she "never walked away" from the movie, but it was her understanding that "there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time."

Elsewhere, Gunn likened the Green Lantern project to another hit HBO drama: True Detective.

Lanterns will follow popular DC comics characters John Stewart and Hal Jordan. It's "a terrestrial-based TV show, which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over precinct earth," Gunn explains.

Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, Supergirl, Swamp Thing, the Suicide Squad's Amanda Waller, and Booster Gold are the only DC characters announced for solo movies and shows in the coming years. Gunn did make it clear, though, that there will be more projects announced for the first phase of his connected universe, which he's dubbed Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

