Women who made television history

One small step for woman...
1948: First full-time news correspondent. 1976: First woman to moderate presidential debate.
1958: First family sitcom to focus on the mother, not the father.
1963: First black actress to star in a TV drama.
1966: First single-girl sitcom.
1968: First sitcom centered on an African-American character who was not a servant.
1972: The Pill.
1972: First woman to have a legal abortion on primetime television.
1974: First black woman to lead a network drama.
1983: First woman to win a Daytime Emmy for outstanding host of a game or audience participation show.
1989: First woman to own and produce her own TV talk show.
1992: Murphy Brown decides to raise her baby alone.
1997: First actress to come out as gay on TV.
2006: First female solo weekday anchor of a Big Three broadcast network show.
2012: First African-American woman to lead a network drama in nearly 40 years.
2014: First African-American actress to play the president of the United States on television.
2015: First black woman to win an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series.
2017: First woman to create three hit shows with more than 100 episodes each.
2017: First black woman to win an Emmy for Comedy Writing.
2018: First Asian woman to receive an Emmy nomination for Lead Drama Actress.
