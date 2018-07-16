Women who made television history

Aja Hoggatt
July 16, 2018 at 08:00 AM EDT
One small step for woman... 
Giovanni Rufino/ABC; CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images; David Livingston/Getty Images; Sophie Mutevelian/BBC America
<p>Pauline Frederick was the first woman to become a full-time news correspondent when ABC finally gave her a full-time contract&nbsp;after years of employing her as a freelancer.</p> <p>Fredrick made history again in 1976 when she moderated an October presidential debate between Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford.&nbsp;</p>
1948: First full-time news correspondent. 1976: First woman to moderate presidential debate.

Pauline Frederick was the first woman to become a full-time news correspondent when ABC finally gave her a full-time contract after years of employing her as a freelancer.

Fredrick made history again in 1976 when she moderated an October presidential debate between Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford. 

NBC/Getty Images
<p>Actress Donna Reed made history with her series&nbsp;<em>The Donna Reed Show</em>. The half-hour sitcom was the first family comedy to focus on the mother instead of the father. &nbsp;</p>
1958: First family sitcom to focus on the mother, not the father.

Actress Donna Reed made history with her series The Donna Reed Show. The half-hour sitcom was the first family comedy to focus on the mother instead of the father.  

Everett Collection
<p>Legendary actress Cicely Tyson made history as the first African-American star of a televsion drama with her role as secretary Jane Foster in <em>East Side/West Side.</em></p>
1963: First black actress to star in a TV drama.

Legendary actress Cicely Tyson made history as the first African-American star of a televsion drama with her role as secretary Jane Foster in East Side/West Side.

CBS
<p>It&#8217;s hard to believe, but Marlo Thomas&#8217;&nbsp;<em>That Girl&nbsp;</em>was the first show focused on a woman who was not married or living with her parents. Thomas&#8217; character&nbsp;Ann Marie remained unmarried throughout the show&#8217;s run.&nbsp;</p>
1966: First single-girl sitcom.

It’s hard to believe, but Marlo Thomas’ That Girl was the first show focused on a woman who was not married or living with her parents. Thomas’ character Ann Marie remained unmarried throughout the show’s run. 

Everett Collection
<p>Diahann Carroll starred in <em>Julia</em>&nbsp;as a widowed nurse and mother. She won a Golden Globe in 1968 for the role, and made history again as the first black actress to be nominated for an Emmy in 1969.&nbsp;</p>
1968: First sitcom centered on an African-American character who was not a servant.

Diahann Carroll starred in Julia as a widowed nurse and mother. She won a Golden Globe in 1968 for the role, and made history again as the first black actress to be nominated for an Emmy in 1969. 

Everett Collection
<p>Throughout it&#8217;s run, <em>The Mary Tyler Moore Show</em> made a name for itself showcasing an unmarried, 30-something woman in the workplace. However, Mary&#8217;s single status didn&#8217;t stop her from dating.</p> <p>In season 3,&nbsp;Mary&#8217;s mom says, &#8220;Don&#8217;t forget to take your pill.&#8221; At the same exact time, Mary and her dad answer, &#8220;I won&#8217;t,&#8221; casually revealing to the audience that young professionals use contraceptives, which was still controversial at the time.&nbsp;</p>
1972: The Pill.

Throughout it’s run, The Mary Tyler Moore Show made a name for itself showcasing an unmarried, 30-something woman in the workplace. However, Mary’s single status didn’t stop her from dating.

In season 3, Mary’s mom says, “Don’t forget to take your pill.” At the same exact time, Mary and her dad answer, “I won’t,” casually revealing to the audience that young professionals use contraceptives, which was still controversial at the time. 

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
<p>Bea Arthur&#8217;s Maude made history when the titular character chose to have an abortion.&nbsp;</p>
1972: First woman to have a legal abortion on primetime television.

Bea Arthur’s Maude made history when the titular character chose to have an abortion. 

Everett Collection
<p>Teresa Graves became the first black woman to lead a network drama with&nbsp;<i>Get Christie Love!</i>.&nbsp;</p>
1974: First black woman to lead a network drama.

Teresa Graves became the first black woman to lead a network drama with Get Christie Love!

Everett Collection
<p>Betty White won for hosting the aptly titled game show,&nbsp;<em>Just Men!</em>&nbsp;Meredith Vieira is the only other woman to win the award.&nbsp;</p>
1983: First woman to win a Daytime Emmy for outstanding host of a game or audience participation show.

Betty White won for hosting the aptly titled game show, Just Men! Meredith Vieira is the only other woman to win the award. 

Everett Collection
<p>After years as a news anchor and host of a successful regional talk show, Oprah Winfrey took ownership of her show, expanded it nationally, and became a worldwide success.&nbsp;</p>
1989: First woman to own and produce her own TV talk show.

After years as a news anchor and host of a successful regional talk show, Oprah Winfrey took ownership of her show, expanded it nationally, and became a worldwide success. 

Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
<p>Candice Bergen&#8217;s Murphy Brown caused a stir when she decided to raise her child alone, setting off a national debate about the meaning of family. The show continued to run for another seven seasons and will return to CBS this <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/05/16/cbs-fall-trailers-2018-2019/">fall</a>. &nbsp;</p>
1992: Murphy Brown decides to raise her baby alone.

Candice Bergen’s Murphy Brown caused a stir when she decided to raise her child alone, setting off a national debate about the meaning of family. The show continued to run for another seven seasons and will return to CBS this fall.  

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
<p>Ellen made history when her character revealed that she was gay on her sitcom&nbsp;<em>Ellen</em>. The episode was quickly followed with Ellen&#8217;s own revelation.&nbsp;</p>
1997: First actress to come out as gay on TV.

Ellen made history when her character revealed that she was gay on her sitcom Ellen. The episode was quickly followed with Ellen’s own revelation. 

ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images
<p>While women have been part of newscasts for years, Katie Couric was the first woman to solo anchor a Big Three news show. &nbsp;</p>
2006: First female solo weekday anchor of a Big Three broadcast network show.

While women have been part of newscasts for years, Katie Couric was the first woman to solo anchor a Big Three news show.  

CBS
<p>When Kerry Washington graced the small screen as Olivia Pope, not only was she introducing the world to white hats and the winning combination of red wine and popcorn, she was also the&nbsp;first black woman to lead a network drama in nearly 40 years.&nbsp;</p>
2012: First African-American woman to lead a network drama in nearly 40 years.

When Kerry Washington graced the small screen as Olivia Pope, not only was she introducing the world to white hats and the winning combination of red wine and popcorn, she was also the first black woman to lead a network drama in nearly 40 years. 

Craig Sjodin/ABC
<p>Alfre Woodard portrayed the President of the United States on the small screen in the short-lived <em>State of Affairs</em>.&nbsp;</p>
2014: First African-American actress to play the president of the United States on television.

Alfre Woodard portrayed the President of the United States on the small screen in the short-lived State of Affairs

Brandon Hickman/NBC/Getty Images
<p>&#8220;In my mind, I see a line. And over that line, I see green fields and lovely flowers and beautiful white women with their arms stretched out to me, over that line. But I can&rsquo;t seem to get there no how. I can&rsquo;t seem to get over that line.&#8221;&nbsp;</p> <p>Viola Davis recited Harriet Tubman&#8217;s famous words as she accepted her Emmy Award for Lead Actress in a Drama for her role in <em>How to Get Away With Murder</em>. Davis was the first and only black woman to recieve the honor.</p>
2015: First black woman to win an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

“In my mind, I see a line. And over that line, I see green fields and lovely flowers and beautiful white women with their arms stretched out to me, over that line. But I can’t seem to get there no how. I can’t seem to get over that line.” 

Viola Davis recited Harriet Tubman’s famous words as she accepted her Emmy Award for Lead Actress in a Drama for her role in How to Get Away With Murder. Davis was the first and only black woman to recieve the honor.

Phil McCarten/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Powerhouse showrunner Shonda Rhimes has dominated Thursday nights for years with her string of inclusive hit television shows. When <em>Scandal&nbsp;</em>passed the 100 episode mark, Rhimes became the first woman to have three shows make it to the coveted milestone. Now, she&#8217;s take her talents to <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2017/08/14/shondaland-shonda-rhimes-overall-deal-netflix/">Netflix.</a>&nbsp;</p>
2017: First woman to create three hit shows with more than 100 episodes each.

Powerhouse showrunner Shonda Rhimes has dominated Thursday nights for years with her string of inclusive hit television shows. When Scandal passed the 100 episode mark, Rhimes became the first woman to have three shows make it to the coveted milestone. Now, she’s take her talents to Netflix. 

VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Two years after Viola Davis&#8217; historic Emmy win, Lena Waithe made history again when she took home the Emmy for Comedy Writing for penning an episode of <em>Master of None</em>. &nbsp;</p>
2017: First black woman to win an Emmy for Comedy Writing.

Two years after Viola Davis’ historic Emmy win, Lena Waithe made history again when she took home the Emmy for Comedy Writing for penning an episode of Master of None.  

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
<p>Sandra Oh made history on July 12 when she was nominated for her critically acclaimed role of a MI5 security officer in <em>Killing Eve</em>.&nbsp;</p>
2018: First Asian woman to receive an Emmy nomination for Lead Drama Actress.

Sandra Oh made history on July 12 when she was nominated for her critically acclaimed role of a MI5 security officer in Killing Eve

Sophie Mutevelian/BBC America
