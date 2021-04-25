Overdue VHS of Sabrina the Teenage Witch from 1999 leads to warrant for woman's arrest

A woman recently discovered there was a 21-year-old outstanding warrant for her arrest in the state, all because she didn't return her copy of the sitcom in 1999.

An Oklahoma woman is giving us all a new reason to worry about that old VHS tape that never got returned.

Caron Scarborough Davis recently got the surprise of a lifetime when she discovered a 21-year-old outstanding warrant for her arrest in the state, all because she didn't return a copy of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, the sitcom starring Melissa Joan Hart.

Davis rented the tape of episodes from a video store in Norman, Okla., in 1999, according to court documents, The New York Times reported.

She was charged with embezzlement of rented property, and a warrant was issued for her arrest in March 2000. The store where she rented the tape closed in 2008, according to KOKH Fox 25 in Oklahoma.

Davis only learned about the charges when she tried to change her name on her driver's license after getting married in Texas. Davis ran into an issue and was told to call the Cleveland County District Attorney's Office. A woman there then filled her in on the charges.

"The first thing she told me was felony embezzlement, so, I thought I was gonna have a heart attack," Davis told KOKH. "She told me it was over the VHS tape and I had to make her repeat it because I thought, this is insane. This girl is kidding me, right? She wasn't kidding."

Davis said she finally got clarity on why she's had trouble keeping jobs over the last 20 years.

"This is why... because when they ran my criminal background check, all they're seeing is those two words: felony embezzlement," she told KOKH.

In a charging document, prosecutors said Davis "did willfully, unlawfully and feloniously embezzle a certain One (1) Videocassette Tape, Sabrina the Teenage Witch of the value of $58.59."

Thankfully, the DA's office dismissed Davis' case on April 21 after reviewing it. EW has reached out to the office of Greg Mashburn, the district attorney for Cleveland, Garvin and McClain Counties in Oklahoma.

Davis can finally put this saga behind her. And the kicker is, she never even wanted to watch Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

"I had lived with a young man, this was over 20 years ago. He had two kids, daughters that were 8, 10, or 11 years old, and I'm thinking he went and got it and didn't take it back or something. I have never watched that show in my entire life, just not my cup of tea," McBride told the outlet. "Meanwhile, I'm a wanted felon for a VHS tape."

