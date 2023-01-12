Sarah Michelle Gellar has some questions for teen werewolves in Wolf Pack trailer

Wolf Pack is coming in hot.

The new Paramount+ series is the latest werewolf show from executive producer Jeff Davis, who's also behind Teen Wolf: The Movie (and the MTV Teen Wolf series that ran from 2011-2017). Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are forever changed after a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and they both end up with a bite. (You get where this is going.)

As the bite brings them together, they also find themselves drawn to two other teens, who just so happen to have had a similar experience 16 years earlier.

WOLF PACK: EP# 101 -- “From a Spark to a Flame” -- Sarah Michelle Gellar stars as Kristin Ramsy in WOLF PACK on Paramount+. Photo: Paramount+ © 2022 MTVE All Rights Reserved. *screengrab* Sarah Michelle Gellar in 'Wolf Pack' | Credit: Paramount+

Paramount+ just released the official trailer for the series, which stars Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, Tyler Lawrence Gray, Rodrigo Santoro, and Sarah Michelle Gellar. In the trailer, Gellar can be seen playing a member of a "joint task force" looking into the cause of the fire, and it seems she has some questions for the group of teens who witnessed the wildfire from their school bus.

As for two of those teens, they have a bigger problem. A mysterious voice tells one of them, "He has to find you to kill you before the next full moon." It's unclear who "he" is or why he has to kill them, but it's clear that the bite is only the beginning.

As Davis previously told EW, he wasn't initially sold on telling another werewolf story. "After 100 episodes of Teen Wolf I thought I was done with werewolves," he said. "They asked me, 'Would you be interested in doing another supernatural TV show?' I was like , 'Supernatural, of course.' Then they said, 'Would you be interested in doing something sort of similar to Teen Wolf?' I said, 'Well is it actually teen werewolves?' Then they said, 'Maybe.' I'm not kidding. They sent me the book and it actually does tie into something I've been thinking about for a while, which was the California wildfires."

Ultimately, Davis said Wolf Pack is about "these four kids finding each other, and finding their pack, and finding their people."

Wolf Pack premieres Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, on Paramount+ for subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.

