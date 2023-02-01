Wolf Pack boss says the fire (and mystery) is just getting started

"Sarah is on the hunt for an arsonist, and what she discovers is she might be on the hunt for something more," showrunner Jeff Davis says.

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the premiere of Wolf Pack.

This is just the start of the journey for Blake and Everett.

During the premiere of Wolf Pack, teenagers Blake (Bella Shepard) and Everett (Armani Jackson) — two strangers with seemingly nothing in common — were brought together by something supernatural. Specifically, they were both bitten by a werewolf. But the drama doesn't stop there. The supernatural event was brought on by a wildfire, and when the show picks up, that fire is still raging. "By the third or fourth episode, it's only 20 percent contained," Wolf Pack showrunner Jeff Davis tells EW. "The fire's throughout the eight episodes [of season 1]. I wanted to do a story where it took place through the wildfire."

If that's not menacing enough, Blake and Everett have been receiving calls that something has to kill them before the next full moon. (And then there was that time a huge wolf nearly killed them.) Translation: They're literally running for their lives as their town burns around them.

But wait, there's more! As arson investigator Kristen Ramsay (Sarah Michelle Gellar) revealed at the end of the premiere, she's looking into the cause of the fire and has reason to believe someone's responsible for starting it. Furthermore, she believes that the person behind it was on Blake and Everett's school bus at the start of the show. "Sarah is on the hunt for an arsonist, and what she discovers is she might be on the hunt for something more," Davis says.

Wolf Pack Sarah Michelle Gellar on 'Wolf Pack' | Credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Paramount+

So in addition to a supernatural mystery, we've also got a whodunnit on our hands. "They're classic," Davis says of the whodunnit format. "They're the classic mysteries. Go look at all the Harry Potter movies, each one is a whodunnit."

The mystery will unfold over the rest of the season, which hopes to captivate viewers the same way the premiere did. For Paramount+, the premiere was the streaming service's most-watched YA series since iCarly.

New episodes of Wolf Pack hit Paramont+ on Thursdays.

