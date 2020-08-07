Lamorne Morris is back on television in a new Hulu comedy series called Woke that's based on a true story, but still involves talking trash cans.

The former New Girl star plays Keef Knight, a cartoonist who starts being confronted about racial inequality by inanimate objects shortly after he has an encounter with aggressive San Francisco police officers.

Morris tells EW that Woke showcases how "we are a product of our environment, and if you grow up a certain way, you grow up a certain way, but then every once in a while you gotta just stop, and shift, and make it a point to see things differently."

The actor adds that the show, which also stars Sasheer Zamata, Blake Anderson, and comedian T. Murph, asks, "How do you speak for the voiceless? How do you do that?"

"You'll see over this journey that [Keef] possibly finds a way to do it," Morris says of his character, who's based on real-life cartoonist and series co-creator Keith Knight. "It may work, it may not work, it may not be the best decision-making. Maybe it is. I don't know."

Giving one last preview of the journey Keef takes through season 1 of Woke, Morris says, "He crosses some lines, and I think the audience could really identify with it. Maybe it's jarring to some people, but I think a lot of people can identify with it."

Woke premieres Sept. 9 on Hulu. Watch an exclusive new trailer above.

Image zoom HULU