Lamorne Morris comedy Woke canceled after two seasons at Hulu

Woke is done after two seasons at Hulu.

EW has confirmed that the streamer isn't planning to move ahead with a third season of the show, which was based on the life and work of cartoonist (and series co-creator) Keith Knight. The comedy premiered in September 2020, starring New Girl alum Lamorne Morris as Keef, a cartoonist who starts being confronted about racial inequality by inanimate objects shortly after he has an encounter with aggressive San Francisco police officers. The unique series combined live action with animated sequences.

Morris previously told EW that Woke, which released its final episodes in April, showcased how "we are a product of our environment, and if you grow up a certain way, you grow up a certain way, but then every once in a while you gotta just stop, and shift, and make it a point to see things differently." He added that the show sought to answer the question, "How do you speak for the voiceless?"

Lamorne Morris on 'Woke' Lamorne Morris on 'Woke' | Credit: Joe Lederer/Hulu

"You'll see over this journey that [Keef] possibly finds a way to do it," Morris said of his character. "It may work, it may not work, it may not be the best decision-making. Maybe it is. I don't know."

In addition to Morris, Woke starred T. Murph, Blake Anderson, Sasheer Zamata, JB Smoove, and Rose McIver. It was developed by Marshall Todd and Knight, who served as executive producers alongside Anthony King, Maurice "Mo" Marable, Richie Schwartz, John Will, Will Gluck, and Eric Christian Olsen. King and Jay Dyer served as showrunners on season 2 and season 1, respectively.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the cancellation.