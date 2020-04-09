Wizards of Waverly Place star Jennifer Stone is now fighting coronavirus as a registered nurse

Image zoom Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Jennifer Stone is stepping into a new role.

The actress, known for Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place, has officially become a registered nurse. In an Instagram post celebrating World Health Day on Tuesday, Stone announced that she is joining the "front lines" of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"A very good friend of mine...pointed out to me that today is #worldhealthday. It is also the day I went from a volunteer, then a student nurse, and now an RN resident," she wrote. "I just hope to live up to all of the amazing healthcare providers on the front lines now as I get ready to join them."

Stone is best known for playing Harper Finkle, the eccentric best friend of Selena Gomez's Alex, on Wizards of Waverly Place, and has appeared in several other Disney projects and independent films. In 2013, after the series ended, Stone was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, and left acting to pursue a nursing degree; she graduated last year.

“I think after a few years, I felt like I found a balance and came to healthy place with [diabetes] — I am now ready to inspire other people and help make this world a more receptive place for this disease," Stone said in a 2016 interview. “I can be really private, but with this — it isn’t mine to be private about. Speaking up can help so many people, and they need to know they aren’t alone, and it can happen to anyone. I know how ignorant I was when I was first diagnosed; I want to help the world know more about the disease.”

