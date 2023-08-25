The cast of Wizards of Waverly Place: Where are they now?

Selena Gomez (Alex Russo)

From the outside, it seemed like Wizards of Waverly Place may have cast a magic charm on star Selena Gomez; since the show ended, she's found tremendous success as a singer, actress, and producer. But as we've learned, Gomez has also been dealing with physical and mental health challenges for many years, and she's been courageous in sharing her personal story.

Gomez started working in entertainment at age 10, appearing in the children's show Barney & Friends from 2002 to 2004. She then began guest starring on Disney Channel programs like The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Hannah Montana before scoring her own series with Wizards of Waverly Place. She also starred as Mavis Dracula in the 2012 animated film Hotel Transylvania and continued playing the role in three more sequels. Her other notable movies include starring roles in Monte Carlo (2011), Spring Breakers (2012), and Getaway (2013).

During her tenure on Wizards, Gomez recorded three albums with her band Selena Gomez & the Scene. While EW's reviewer didn't care for the group's 2009 pop debut, Kiss & Tell reached the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart, as did her follow-ups, A Year Without Rain (2010) and the electropop-influenced When the Sun Goes Down (2011). After Wizards ended, Gomez released her first solo album, Stars Dance, which debuted at No. 1 in 2013, thanks to her catchy hit single "Come & Get It." Her next album, Revival (2015), saw the singer break out of her family-friendly Disney persona and embrace a more confident and mature image, beginning with the sexy single "Good for You."

In 2015, Gomez revealed that she had been undergoing chemotherapy to treat the autoimmune disorder lupus, which had forced her to cancel parts of her Stars Dance Tour in 2013 and 2014. Her 2015 Revival tour was also cut short after she experienced anxiety, panic attacks, and depression, leading to a 2016 announcement that she was taking time off to recover. In 2017, she received a kidney transplant as a result of complications from lupus.

Gomez returned to the spotlight in 2020, releasing her third solo album Rare, which debuted at No. 1. Her next album, the Spanish-language EP Revelación (2021), received a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album.

She's also worked behind the camera, notably producing the Netflix teen drama 13 Reasons Why (2017–2020). In 2020, Gomez created and starred in Selena + Chef, a cooking series on Max that earned her a Daytime Emmy Award nomination as a producer.

Gomez has enjoyed plenty of success in her career, but she's also harbored significant stress and anxiety. In 2020, she publicly discussed her bipolar disorder diagnosis on Miley Cyrus' Instagram Live talk show Bright Minded. Later, the 2022 AppleTV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me presented an intimate and honest look at the star's ongoing struggle with her physical and mental health.

Gomez is currently starring with Steve Martin and Martin Short in the Hulu mystery-comedy series Only Murders in the Building, which earned her Golden Globe nominations for Best Actress in a TV Comedy in 2022 and 2023. The third season of the hit show began airing in August 2023.

The actress still has fond memories of her time on Waverly Place. She remains close with TV brother David Henrie, and in February 2023, she had an emotional reunion with costars Jennifer Stone and David DeLuise on their podcast, Wizards of Waverly Pod.

"I can't begin to tell you guys without making it such a little cry session," Gomez told Stone and DeLuise. "I felt like I was the happiest I'd been my whole life. I don't want that to be a sad thought because I'm really grateful and happy, but it was definitely the happiest times for me, and I recognize that because I obviously have this different attention on me that I didn't have then. It was a really pure time."