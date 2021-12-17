With Love creator and stars on why Amazon's rom-com series is the 2021 version of Love Actually

"Instead of being the best friend, we're the center of the story — I want to do it not just for the Latino community, I want to do it for the LGBTQ community and the AAPI community because that's what my world looks like."

It's the most wonderful time of the year when the allure of snuggling up on the couch with a mug of hot cocoa and your favorite holiday rom-com is too strong to ignore. And producer Gloria Calderón Kellett knows that feeling well. But when she turned to beloved, iconic holiday movies during the first winter of the pandemic for some lighthearted escapism, she noticed something deeply frustrating.

"It was Christmastime and I was watching all my favorite Christmas rom-coms — I watch When Harry Met Sally every year, Love Actually, and I was like, 'Wait, it's like for real white Christmas,'" she says with a big laugh. "Where are the Black and brown and queer and Asian people?" After a tumultuous and heavy year, she decided to do something to change that for everyone. "I want to give something to all these people who have been through trauma that I think everyone could enjoy; it's just going to be through this lens."

The former co-showrunner of beloved series One Day at a Time approached Amazon Prime Video with a simple yet powerful goal: to make a 2021 version of Love Actually that reflects the real world. "I'd really love to make something and add to the canon of those Christmas, warm, fuzzy things that we want to watch every single year, but instead of being the best friend, we're the center of the story," Kellett says. "I want to do it not just for the Latino community, I want to do it for the LGBTQ community and the AAPI community because that's what my world looks like."

And so Kellett's new rom-com With Love was born. The series (streaming now) follows the Diaz siblings, Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge (Mark Indelicato), through a full year as they search for love and purpose. Each of the five hourlong episodes is set during a different holiday as Lily, Jorge, and the rest of the Diaz clan experience the highs and lows of life during some of the most heightened days of the year: Christmas Eve/Nochebuena, New Year's Eve, Valentine's Day, the Fourth of July, and Día de los Muertos. The heartwarming, hilarious, emotional — and yes, steamy at times — series features characters and stories that span the spectrum of many different identities and experiences, making a holiday rom-com that's wholly relatable for anyone and everyone to watch.

"I always like to try to trickle in a little bit of healthy, put the broccoli into the mashed potatoes — I sneak it in there so in what is wrapped up as a nice little cozy rom-com, we're also having some important conversations about identity and religion and all those things I always like to investigate. But hopefully the setting and the warmth of the family doesn't make it feel didactic and it makes it feel very lived in," Kellett says. "We're the first to ever have a trans love story in a holiday rom-com, according to GLAAD, so it's just nice that we can put that out there at this time of year something that's just warm and loving and earnest."

The stories and experiences shown in With Love is something that Kellett has always wanted to see onscreen, and she's proud to finally make that a reality. "I think Hollywood is always a little behind in showing what the reality is," she adds. "It's earnest and it's from the heart, and if all that other stuff sneaks in and people have some growth about how they feel about identity and religion and all of that could start conversation, fabulous. It's a rom-com that happens to have Latinos, but this show is for everyone. If you love rom-coms and you love Christmas and you love warm, yummy feelings, this show is for you. It's a very American story."

The first season begins with siblings/BFFs Lily and Jorge going to their family Christmas party, nervous about their respective love lives. Shadowhunters alum Toubia related to her onscreen character Lily's anxieties about facing her family during the holidays while newly single. "It had been about a year plus since I wrapped Shadowhunters, and I think my heart was waiting for Lily; Lily's words just fell out of my mouth," she says. "She's spunky, driven, she makes mistakes, and that's what makes her human. She just broke up with a perfect-on-paper boyfriend, and now she wants to find real love. She wants to make her parents proud but she's setting her own rules in life, and it's so important to me that that young girls and women see themselves in Lily."

And Lily knows that walking into the lion's den of the family holiday party without a significant other means she's in for a long night of questions and potential blind date setups. "I'm super close with my family — my mom is asking me every five minutes when I'm getting pregnant, and it's just like, stop it, mom, please," Toubia says with a laugh. "There is this social pressure on women, when we're going to get married, when we're going to have kids, and life isn't set by those rules, those traditions, and that's what Lily is trying to overcome."

Lily's night is going to be even more difficult because of her brother Jorge's own love life. "She's had a major breakup and single Latinas going to these events is traumatic!" Kellett says with a laugh. "And not only is she going to the event without a boyfriend, but her brother is bringing home a boy for the first time. On One Day At a Time, we had a coming out story for the Latino community, and this is like the next part of the conversation, the evolution."

Indelicato has had a lot of experience playing a young gay man on TV after growing up while playing Justin on Ugly Betty. But bringing Jorge to life on With Love represented a new kind of young LGBTQ story for him. "I was very struck by the relationship between Jorge and Henry [Vincent Rodriguez III] and the ways in which a relationship between two cis gay men was healthy and monogamous," he says. "We've moved out of this space in television where it's controversial to be gay on TV. I very much remember what that was like being on Ugly Betty, but that is no longer. Now the latest hurdle to jump over is seeing gay men on TV, but they're still extremely promiscuous in ways that are still stereotypical."

He laughs before adding, "And I wouldn't say that that stereotype is completely untrue. But I wouldn't say that it's wholly true or universal. That was something that I also really liked about the script, was that we're taking tropes and we're flipping them on their head in a lot of ways. The show is giving you the good, bad, and ugly of all different contexts of love."

After meeting Kellett through mutual friends — his Ugly Betty costars America Ferrera and Ana Ortiz — Indelicato was blown away by the scripts for With Love and leapt at the opportunity to play Jorge. "This was my first time playing a romantic lead in any way," he says. "I never really thought that was something that I would ever be doing or asked to do. Boys and men that look like me, that are, as I suppose, feminine as me, are not usually male romantic leads and so that was also extremely thrilling."

And while he loved portraying Jorge and Henry's relationship, the dynamic between Jorge and his sister Lily was the most gratifying for him. "I was really struck with the very strong prevailing notion of family and the relationship between Jorge and Lily and how their brother-sister relationship was not rife with conflict," Indelicato says. "They really ride for each other; they are best friends. They really do go the extra mile as you see throughout the series for each other. That's really special."

That's why there really is something for everyone in With Love, whether you come for the romance, family, or even friendships between the characters. "It's about all different types of love, not just romantic love but familial love, platonic love," Kellett promises. "We see falling in love all the time. We don't see what it is to stay in love with the people in your life."

And isn't that what the holidays are all about?

