It's the best days of the year rolled into one show!

The first trailer for Amazon's new Latinx rom-com With Love gives us all the feels — and all the holidays

Get ready to feel the holiday cheer — and not just Christmas — because the first trailer for With Love is finally here.

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming Latinx rom-com follows the Diaz siblings, Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge (Mark Indelicato), through a full year as they search for love and purpose.

Each of the five hour-long episodes is set during a different holiday as Lily, Jorge, and the rest of the Diaz clan experience the highs and lows of life during some of the most heightened days of the year: Christmas Eve/Nochebuena, New Year's Eve, Valentine's Day, the Fourth of July, and Día de los Muertos.

With Love 'With Love' | Credit: amazon studios

The charming trailer will make you fall for the siblings, their love interests, and their parents, cousins, aunts, uncles, and every other Diaz as the show celebrates both the magic of romance and family.

"The last few years have been full of trauma, and I really wanted to create something joyful because I think we all need it," creator Gloria Calderón Kellett previously told EW. "Centering a rom-com around people from my community who are thriving and falling in love, dealing with relationships, celebrating the holidays together, all felt good and warm and healing."

With Love also stars Rome Flynn, Desmond Chiam, Vincent Rodriguez III, Isis King, Todd Grinnell, Constance Marie, and Benito Martinez.

All five episodes of With Love premiere Dec. 17 on Amazon Prime Video. Watch the first trailer above.

