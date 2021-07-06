The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel series taps Michelle Yeoh to play a badass sword-elf

The Star Trek and Marvel actress joins the show, which is set 1,200 years before The Witcher.

Netflix isn't waiting until this Friday's virtual WitcherCon convention to drop the latest news from the Witcher-verse.

Crazy Rich Asians, Star Trek: Discovery, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Michelle Yeoh has joined The Witcher: Blood Origin, the live-action prequel series to the main Henry Cavill-starring show.

Yeoh takes the role of Scían, the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. "No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart," according to a character description. "When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent."

Blood Origin is one of the projects in the works to further expand the cinematic world of The Witcher, which follows Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. An anime film is also coming down the pipeline.

The Witcher; Michelle Yeoh Michelle Yeoh joins 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' as a sword-elf. | Credit: Katalin Vermes/Netflix; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The new show, told as a six-episode limited series, is set 1,200 years before The Witcher in an elven world. It's the story of the first prototype Witcher and the events surrounding the "conjunction of the spheres," the supernatural event that caused the worlds of monsters, men, and elves to merge into one.

Vikings and Into the Badlands actor Laurence O'Fuarain stars as Fjall, who was born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a king. Scarred by the death of a loved one who died in battle trying to save him, the character finds himself "fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil."

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who heads The Witcher, executive produces Blood Origin, which will be showrun by Declan de Barra. Andrzej Sapkowski, who wrote the original Witcher novels, serves as creative consultant.

Netflix and video game developer CD PROJEKT RED teamed up for the first annual WitcherCon, which will stream Witcher-related panels and announcements during a streamed event this Friday. So, expect Yeoh's casting to be the start of more reveals coming this week.