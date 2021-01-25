The Witcher prequel has found its Éile.

Netflix is set to announce shortly that Jodie Turner-Smith has been cast in the lead role in The Witcher: Blood Origin, EW has learned.

Éile is described as "an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess, has left her clan and position as Queen's guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A grand reckoning on the continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption."

Jodie Turner-Smith Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

The British actress was recently in the film Queen & Slim and was previously in Syfy's Nightflyers, TNT's The Last Ship and HBO's True Blood.

Blood Origin in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher. The prequel the streamer's fantasy hit "will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal "conjunction of the spheres," when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one."

The show will be six-part limited series. Declan de Barra will act as showrunner and The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is an executive producer. There's no premiere date yet, but a 2022 debut seems likely. Meanwhile, the eagerly anticipated second season of The Witcher is expected sometime in 2021.