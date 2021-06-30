TBS to air Wipeout special featuring The Suicide Squad cast

Wipeout type TV Show network TBS

ABC genre Game Show

If there is one group that can coach Wipeout contestants through their ill-advised attempts at conquering the shows obstacle course — complete with the infamous big balls — it's The Suicide Squad.

On Wednesday, TBS announced its hit reality competition will have a one-hour crossover special with the upcoming superhero action adventure, with host John Cena (who also happens to star in the film as Peacemaker) introducing his co-host Nicole Byer to the film's writer/director James Gunn. See the teaser above.

As the group is joined in the field by host Camille Kostek, the episode will also feature cameos from The Suicide Squad cast members Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, David Dastmalchian, and Daniela Melchior encouraging another set of teams battling it out for $25,000.

The special episode will serve as a climax to the TNets' (TBS, TNT, truTV) Summer With Your Squad weekend programming event, which kicks off July 30 in support of the premiere of The Suicide Squad on Aug. 6 in theaters and on HBO Max.

Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special airs on TBS on Sunday, Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. ET.

