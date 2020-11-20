Wipeout contestant dies after completing show's obstacle course

Wipeout type TV Show network TBS

ABC genre Game Show

A male contestant on the obstacle course game show Wipeout has died after completing a course on the show, EW has learned.

The contestant, who has not been named, went into cardiac arrest after finishing the course and was treated on set by emergency professionals. Paramedics were then called in and the contestant was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Sources close to the production confirm that all contestants on the show are expected to complete medical exams before being cleared to participate, and other safety precautions on the show include having on-site paramedics, doctors, and a safety producer.

The show is a revival of the popular ABC series of the same name that aired from 2008 to 2014. In September, TBS announced it was bringing back the competition show, with WWE superstar and actor John Cena and Nailed It!'s Nicole Byer set to host.

Production on Wipeout was halted on Thursday and Friday following the incident. The show is entering a pre-planned break from production due to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, but the plan is to restart the week after Thanksgiving.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time," Endemol Shine North America, the production company behind the show, said in a statement.

"We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family," a spokesperson for TBS said.

TMZ first reported the news.

