Ava DuVernay is making an animated Netflix series based on the Wings of Fire kids books

The Wrinkle in Time director and When They See Us creator is turning the popular Wings of Fire fantasy kids books into a 10-episode event series for Netflix.

Series author Tui T. Sutherland announced the news in a blog post for the streaming service. "'Will there ever be a TV show?' has been the No. 1 question I've gotten at events almost from the beginning, and the answer is finally yes!" she wrote.

"Not just 'yes,' but 'yes, AND I cannot believe the amazing team who are going to make this so great.' I am so immensely thrilled and grateful that Ava DuVernay is our Queen of Dragons (I'm pretty sure that's the official title)," Sutherland continued. "Ava is someone who saves the world every day without waiting for any prophecy to tell her what to do. I hope some of my dragons grow up to be just like her!"

Wings of Fire is set in the world of Pyrrhia where a bitter war between dragon tribes has waged for generations. Five young dragons are prophesied to bring peace to the land — Clay, Tsunami, Glory, Starflight, and Sunny — otherwise known as the Dragonets of destiny.

Ava DuVernay; Wings of Fire Ava DuVernay to adapt 'Wings of Fire' books. | Credit: Netflix; Scholastic

"Within this epic book series from the mind of Tui Sutherland is an elegant saga filled with wisdom and wonder, exploring ideas of belonging and bias, camaraderie and community," DuVernay said in a statement. "On behalf of my colleagues Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of ARRAY Filmworks, we're thrilled to partner with Netflix and Warner Bros. Animation for this dynamic adaptation where five young dragonets fulfill their destiny and show viewers how to fulfill their own."

Dan Milano (Glitch Techs) and Christa Starr (Mystery Science Theater 3000) are adapting the books for the screen, and they'll serve as showrunners on the show with Justin Ridge (Star Wars Resistance). DuVernay will executive produce alongside Sutherland, Sam Register, and Bremner.

DuVernay was previously set to adapt the New Gods DC comics into a feature film with comic book writer Tom King, but the project was canceled at Warner Bros.

"Tom, I loved writing NEW GODS with you. I'm upset that the saga of Barda, Scott, Granny, Highfather and The Furies ends this way," she tweeted at the time. "Diving into Kirby's Fourth World was the adventure of a lifetime. That can't be taken away. Thank you for your friendship. And remember… #DarkseidIs."

She's still sticking with the WB — well, WB Animation — for Wings of Fire as Netflix continues to develop a massive slate of animated projects. The streamer is adding at least 40 new anime titles alone in 2021, but they have a number of other animated titles in the works, including big plans for the Redwall children's books.