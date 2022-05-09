"It'll be incredibly thoughtful with its origin story, and it'll be grounded in authenticity," the That '70s Show alum told Drew Barrymore.

Wilmer Valderrama is gearing up to play one of pop culture's most legendary masked vigilantes in a new Zorro series for Disney, and he gave fans a tease of what to expect during a visit to The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday.

"I'll tell you this: This will be a Zorro for this generation," the former That '70s Show star said. "And it'll be incredibly thoughtful with its origin story, and it'll be grounded in authenticity."

Disney announced the series in December, promising "richly drawn contemporary characters and relationships set against the action, drama, suspense, and humor of the original, iconic Zorro." The character has a long and storied history on the page and screen, first appearing in Johnston McCulley's 1919 novel The Curse of Capistrano. A year later came the silent film The Mark of Zorro, which was followed by numerous other movie and television projects, including a popular Disney series and two movies starring Antonio Bandaras.

"Growing up, Zorro was the one character that made me, as a Latino, feel like I could be a hero," Valderrama said when the show was announced. In addition to starring, he's serving as an executive producer. "To partner with Gary [Marsh, executive producer] and Disney to bring Zorro back into the family after 60 years and be a part of the legacy for other children to know they too can be the heroes of their own stories is a dream come true."

Valderrama has kept himself busy lately, voicing Madrigal patriarch Agustín in Encanto and starring as Special Agent Torres on NCIS. He's also set to reprise his That '70s Show role on the Netflix spin-off That '90s Show, along with several former castmates.

"It is a lot on my plate, but I'm up for the challenge," Valderrama told Barrymore. "You come to a point in her life where… we talk about this Mount Everest, right? And I think Zorro is one of those."

Watch Valderrama's interview above.