Willow won't return for season 2

The gates to Immemorial City are closed — well, for now.

Disney+'s Willow will not return for a season 2, but the future of the series based on the 1988 Ron Howard fantasy film remains up in the air. As a part of the Lucasfilm legacy, a continuation could be revisited in the future.

Season 1, which picks up 20 years after the events of film, centers on titular sorcerer Willow Ufgood (original film star Warwick Davis) as he leads a ragtag group of heroes on a dangerous quest far from home to save the world from the monstrous Gales.

Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Amer Chadha-Patel, and Tony Revolori also starred in the first season, which concluded in January and saw the group at long last reach Immemorial City and confront two choices: fight the Crone (Jane Carr) or succumb to Wyrm's promises to fulfill all their desires.

(L-R): Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis) and Graydon (Tony Revolori) in Lucasfilm's WILLOW exclusively on Disney+.

Series creator Jonathan Kasdan told EW earlier this year that he and the team had "every intention of doing more" when asked about a potential season 2. "I'm sitting in my office and continuing to plan and scheme. It's a strange time in the business," Kasdan said. "It's a transformative time for Disney. So, I couldn't tell you anything that felt certain, except that we're continuing to work on this with every intention of doing more."

As for his vision for how the story would progress, "The events of the finale have to be dealt with in a meaningful way at the top of wherever the story goes and the implications of the trauma those events caused to our characters and where it lands each of them," he said. "I'd love to get these characters out of that desert. Beyond that, they're all looking at very clear conflicts that were deeply positioned in season 1."

Kasdan added, "Specifically, with Jade, the question of her loyalties and where her politics are going to land her is at the forefront in our minds in terms of where that character can go and, and how she's torn between love and country a little bit. There's no shortage of directions that we'd love to explore, but at its core, it is about this conflict between this otherworldly entity and our heroes. And that's far from over."

Original director Howard, who served as executive producer, also previously expressed a desire to step behind the camera and direct an episode of the series. "I was a little disappointed not to have time this time," he told EW.

