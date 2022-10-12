The singer was known for his phenomenal performances of "Georgia on My Mind" and "Diamonds."

Willie Spence, the runner-up on American Idol season 19 who performed soaring renditions of "The Circle of Life" and "Georgia on My Mind," died Tuesday after a car accident in Nashville, Tenn., reports NBC News. He was 23.

Spence's Jeep Cherokee veered off the road and crashed into the back of a tractor trailer that was located on the side of Interstate 24 at 4 p.m. local time on Tuesday, according to a preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Marion County Medical Examiner obtained by the outlet.

Spence, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death was listed as "multi-system trauma due to motor vehicle accident," and an investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol is underway, the outlet reports.

ABC's "American Idol" - Season Four WILLIE SPENCE Willie Spence | Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

The Douglas, Ga., native, who wowed judges when he sang Rihanna's "Diamonds" during his audition back in 2021, made it all the way to the finale before placing second behind Chayce Beckham.

"We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member Willie Spence," the series posted on Instagram. "He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones."

Luke Bryan, who was a judge during Spence's season, remembered the singer in his instagram Story. "Willie really did light up every room he walked into," he wrote. "He could change the mood instantly when he started singing. He will be truly missed."

Fellow Idol alum Katharine McPhee, who performed a duet of Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli's hit "The Prayer" with Spence on the show, mourned the loss of the rising star on social media Tuesday evening.

"I received very tragic news tonight," she wrote in an Instagram Story. "Sweet @williespenceofficial passed away in a car accident. Only 23 years old. Life is so unfair and nothing is ever promised. God rest your soul, Willie. It was a pleasure to sing with you and to know you."

McPhee also commented on Spence's pinned Instagram post, writing, "Sweet Willie… you deserved the stars and the moon. I'm so sorry for the world to be robbed of more precious time with you. You were an absolute Angel. I know you are up there now with the rest of the angels. God rest your soul."

During his audition, Spence told hosts Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie that his dream was to "reach the world" with his voice, adding, "Hopefully winning a Grammy one day — that's where I see myself in five years."

"It's gonna take hard work," he said, "but I feel like I can do it."

During his musical career, Spence released a collection of singles and one EP, The Voice, in April 2021. His final single, "The Living Years," with Briana Moir, was released in August. Spence was also set to perform at the Trinity Baptist Church in London, his first U.K. concert, on Nov. 12.