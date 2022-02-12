Willie Nelson's new Super Bowl ad calls for legalization of… shoes?

This time, the singer and longtime marijuana advocate is plugging another kind of comfort.

Shotgun Willie has become… Skechers Willie?

Willie Nelson headlines a new Super Bowl commercial for the sneaker brand, putting a fresh, strange spin on his longtime advocacy for marijuana legalization. In the 30-second ad, the country singer, decked out in a "Legalize" T-shirt, calls for decriminalization of "the one thing that can bring comfort to millions": Skechers shoes.

When the "director" of the ad points out that the shoes are already legal everywhere, a confused Nelson replies, "They feel so good I just assumed the man made them illegal." (Somewhere, Don Draper is cringing.)

Willie Nelson Skechers Super Bowl ad Willie Nelson in his new "Legalize" Super Bowl ad | Credit: SKECHERS/Youtube

This year's Super Bowl will see the Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Los Angeles Rams, with a halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT Sunday, and will air live on NBC.

Watch Nelson's full Skechers ad below.

