Willie Garson, Sex and the City and White Collar star, dies at 57

Willie Garson, who famously starred as Carrie Bradshaw's best male friend Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City, and Neal Caffrey's sidekick Mozzie on USA's White Collar, has died at 57. A cause of death is not yet known.

Garson's son, Nathen Garson, shared a touching tribute to his father on his Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon.

"I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," Nathen wrote. "I'm so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You'll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I'm glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I've known. I'm glad you shared you're love with me. I'll never forget it or lose it."

Around the same time as Garson's son posted his tribute, several actors who had costarred with Garson in various projects over the years, including Rob Morrow, Titus Welliver, and Josh Malina, also tweeted about the actor's death.

Morrow wrote, "Our sweet pal #WillieGarson has passed on. Dear soul, rest easy."

Welliver wrote, "There are no words. I love you dear brother. We are fewer."

Malina responded to Welliver's post and commented, "R.I.P. "Evil Willie." He was one of a kind."

Garson was born in Highland Park, New Jersey in 1964. Some of his earliest jobs saw him doing small parts on Family Ties, Cheers, and The New Gidget. As his television career grew, he got meatier parts on Newhart, and Mr. Belvedere, where he had a seven-episode arc playing a character named Carl.

He played three different characters on the Scott Bacula-starring Quantum Leap, including JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald, and he appeared in classic shows like L.A. Law, and Mad About You.

In 1998, he joined Sex and the City as Carrie Bradshaw's gay bestie Stanford Blatch, a role he played across the films, and into the spin-off series And Just Like That due out on HBO Max.

"Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe," a spokesperson for HBO/HBO Max said in a statement to EW. "He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones."

Garson also played Mozzie, the con man confidante of Matt Bomer's Neal Caffrey in White Collar from 2009-2014.

"No matter what project he was on, Willie was always a fan favorite," a spokesperson from NBCUniversal said in a statement provided to EW. "Nowhere was that more true than on 'White Collar,' where he took the character of Mozzie, an outcast conspiracy theorist, and made him lovable to the core. He will be missed."

Just last year, Garson opened up about adopting Nathen at age 7 in 2008, telling PEOPLE TV, "Love, it's love. You know, listen, I'm a narcissistic entitled, spoiled actor, so my entire life has been focused on my self until the moment I met Nathan. And then it wasn't and it's a better life."