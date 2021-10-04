This October, the Star Trek actor will become the oldest person to travel to the cosmos.

William Shatner is actually going to 'space: the final frontier' on Jeff Bezos' rocket

William Shatner has a long history with space — and soon, he'll be visiting it for real. Jeff Bezos' aerospace company Blue Origin announced Monday that the 90-year-old actor will travel on the New Shepard NS-18 rocket alongside crewmen Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries, as well as Blue Origin's Vice President of Mission & Flight Operations Audrey Powers.

The team will lift off on Oct. 12 from Launch Site One in West Texas, and Shatner's voyage will be a historic moment, as he'll become the oldest person to journey into "the final frontier."

"I've heard about space for a long time now. I'm taking the opportunity to see it for myself," Shatner in a statement. "What a miracle."

Star Trek, Jeff Bezos William Shatner and Jeff Bezos | Credit: CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images; JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

"I'm so proud and humbled to fly on behalf of Team Blue, and I'm excited to continue writing Blue's human spaceflight history," added Powers. "As an engineer and lawyer with more than two decades of experience in the aerospace industry, I have great confidence in our New Shepard team and the vehicle we've developed."

Best known for originating the iconic role of Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek in 1966, Shatner has forged a career in the entertainment industry that spans decades, having worked not only as an actor but as a writer, director, and producer (he's also put out several studio albums, including Bill, which was released in September). Currently, he hosts and executive produces the mystery nonfiction series The UnXplained on the History Channel.

Earlier this year, Shatner celebrated his 90th birthday by joining StoryFile as a brand ambassador, working with the interactive storytelling app to create an AI-powered interactive conversational video that will share "lessons and stories for generations to come."

