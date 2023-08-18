William Shatner crash-lands on Stars on Mars

The Fox reality competition's host finally meets the celebronauts in person in the upcoming episode. Get an exclusive preview.

Incoming message from Mission Control: Shatty Daddy is finally stepping foot on the Red Planet!

Host William Shatner has beamed in each week on Stars on Mars, but EW can exclusively reveal that the space TV legend is joining the celebronauts in the flesh on the Aug. 21 episode.

In a preview (below), Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, NBA legend Paul Pierce, and celebrity chef Cat Cora are sent on a rescue mission, but soon discover the person they are recovering is none other than Shatner himself, clad in a black leather jacket and sunglasses.

"Listen guys, I crash-landed. I thought I was a good pilot, you know? Boom! Down into the ground. It was awful," the 92-year-old Star Trek actor tells the rescue squad before getting in the passenger seat of the rover and reclining. "I'm just gonna lie back and take it easy."

Monday's new episode sees the end of Base Commanders, meaning all celebrities still in the game must take part in the mission and could be up for elimination. See exclusive photos of Shatner's visit as in-person Mission Control below.

William Shatner meets the celebronauts on 'Stars on Mars'

Paul Pierce and William Shatner on 'Stars on Mars'

William Shatner has a drink with Paul Pierce, Adam Rippon, and Cat Cora on 'Stars on Mars'

Stars on Mars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

