William Shatner crash-lands on Stars on Mars
Incoming message from Mission Control: Shatty Daddy is finally stepping foot on the Red Planet!
Host William Shatner has beamed in each week on Stars on Mars, but EW can exclusively reveal that the space TV legend is joining the celebronauts in the flesh on the Aug. 21 episode.
In a preview (below), Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, NBA legend Paul Pierce, and celebrity chef Cat Cora are sent on a rescue mission, but soon discover the person they are recovering is none other than Shatner himself, clad in a black leather jacket and sunglasses.
"Listen guys, I crash-landed. I thought I was a good pilot, you know? Boom! Down into the ground. It was awful," the 92-year-old Star Trek actor tells the rescue squad before getting in the passenger seat of the rover and reclining. "I'm just gonna lie back and take it easy."
In addition to Rippon, Pierce, and Cora, the remaining celebrity contestants on the Fox reality competition are Super Bowl champ Marshawn Lynch, singer/songwriter Tinashe, and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams. Previously eliminated stars include former pro cyclist Lance Armstrong, The Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti, comedian Natasha Leggero, Superbad star Christopher Mintz-Plasse, actor-comedian Andy Richter, wrestler and UFC fighter Ronda Rousey, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz, football player Richard Sherman, actress Tallulah Willis, and last week's eliminee, Modern Family actress Ariel Winter.
Monday's new episode sees the end of Base Commanders, meaning all celebrities still in the game must take part in the mission and could be up for elimination. See exclusive photos of Shatner's visit as in-person Mission Control below.
Stars on Mars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.
William Shatner hosts this Fox reality series, which sends 12 celebs to the "Red Planet" where they compete in missions and vote to eliminate one of their crewmates each week.
