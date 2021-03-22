William Shatner celebrates 90th birthday by creating an AI version of himself for future generations

William Shatner is celebrating his 90th birthday in a way that would impress even Captain Kirk.

On Monday, StoryFile — an upcoming interactive storytelling app — announced that the iconic actor/writer/director is joining the company as a brand ambassador. Shatner who's also marking a big birthday milestone Monday, is the first person to work with StoryFile Life to create an AI-powered interactive conversational video that his family and friends can interact with for years to come, available beginning May 2021.

William Shatner Image zoom Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

"This is for all my children and all my children's children and all my children's loved ones and all the loved ones of the loved ones," said Shatner. "That's my gift to you down through time."

Storyfile is set to launch in June 2021. The technology used to to deliver interactive storytelling includes the patented "Artificially Intelligent Interactive Memories System" on Conversa, which uses natural language processing and other innovative technologies.

"William Shatner is going where no one has gone before," said StoryFile Co-Founder and CEO Heather Maio-Smith. "Generations in the future will be able to have a conversation with him. Not an avatar, not a deep fake, but with the real William Shatner answering their questions about his life and work. This changes the trajectory of the future — of how we experience life today, and how we share those lessons and stories for generations to come."

StoryFile co-founder, Stephen Smith, added, "Who better to show the world how StoryFile Life works than, William Shatner, a man the world knows for stretching our imaginations about the future and life in this universe and beyond. A man who has always generously shared the highs and lows with us, and who has mastered the art of storytelling."

Shatner isn't the first prominent figure to partner up with StoryFile. Last year, the company surprised the world with the first and only AI Santa Claus.