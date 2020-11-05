On Thursday, the streaming service announced The Good Place actor will take on the lead role in the second season of its romantic comedy anthology series, Love Life . Harper succeeds season 1 star Anna Kendrick who played the main character Darby, a woman who endeavored to find the one throughout her 20s and 30s.

Like the show's first season, the second will also be set in New York City and focus on Harper’s character as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought he was going to be with for good. Left reeling, he finds himself navigating the treacherous seas of dating once again. Fans of the first season will be happy to hear that the new episodes will see the reappearance of some characters from season 1, with Kendrick’s Darby appearing occasionally. Kendrick also serves as an executive producer on the series, alongside Paul Feig and Dan Magnante.