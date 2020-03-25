William Dufris, voice of Bob the Builder, dies at 62

Image zoom Everett Collection; Inset: IMDB

William Dufris, the voice behind multiple characters on Bob the Builder in the United States and Canada, has died from cancer. He was 62.

Dufris' death was confirmed via social media on Tuesday by audio movie maker Pocket Universe Productions, a company he co-founded alongside Lance Roger Axt.

"We are heartbroken to announce that the co-founder of @pocketplot and the director of 'EC Comics Presents... The Vault of Horror,' William Dufris, has died from cancer," the Twitter message reads. "There is a hole in a lot of people’s hearts right now. We will have more to say later. Bless you, Bill."

While Dufris is best known for voicing the title character and four others on Bob the Builder for nine seasons, he helped bring to life many other beloved animated figures throughout his career including the role of Peter Parker in Dirk Maggis' audio drama The Amazing Spider-Man.

Dufris was born in Maine but his career as a voice actor took off after moving to London where he lived for 13 years. Who worked with top Hollywood talent during this time on BBC Radio including Kathleen Turner, Helena Bonham-Carter, Stockard Channing, and Sharon Gless.

In total, Dufris was the voice behind thousands of audio programs throughout his career.

Related Content: