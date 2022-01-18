The Spider-Man: No Way Home villain continues a recent trend of first-timers coming to Studio 8H.

Saturday Night Live Close this dialog window Streaming Options

You know, he's something of an SNL host himself…

NBC announced Tuesday that everyone's favorite hoverboard-riding goblin, Willem Dafoe, is coming to Studio 8H. The Oscar-nominated actor will make his Saturday Night Live debut hosting the Jan. 29 episode. He'll be joined by musical guest Katy Perry (marking her fourth time on the SNL stage).

Dafoe most recently reprised his role as Norman Osborn, a.k.a. the Green Goblin, in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and he also currently stars in Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley. And while he may be new to Studio 8H, he's been lampooned on the show before: Cast member Kate McKinnon spoofed Dafoe in 2020 in a quarantine parody of his film The Lighthouse.

Willem Dafoe, Katy Perry Willem Dafoe and Katy Perry | Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Interestingly, Dafoe will continue SNL's streak of using almost exclusively first-time hosts this season: Other than Paul Rudd, who emceed the audience-less Christmas episode, the show has relied entirely on first-timers during season 47, including Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Jason Sudeikis, Rami Malek, Kieran Culkin, Simu Liu, Billie Eilish, and last week's host, Ariana DeBose.

Up next, former SNL cast member Will Forte will also make his hosting debut on the Jan. 22 episode, joined by musical guest Måneskin.

SNL airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: