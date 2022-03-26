Will the Sharma sisters return in Bridgerton season 3?

Bridgerton (TV show) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Bridgerton season 2.

If you've finished the second season of Bridgerton, there's likely one major question looming: Will we see the Sharma sisters again in season 3?

After the success of season 1, viewers were devastated by the news that breakout star Regé-Jean Page would not be returning to the series. And those who held out hope that he might return in a season 2 cameo now know that wasn't the case.

Both Shondaland and Page were adamant that this was always the plan in accordance with the actor's one-season contract, but the end of season 2 left us wondering if the show has since locked its stars down more decidedly in the wake of their explosive popularity.

The new season ends with Kate (Simone Ashley) happily married to her former nemesis, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). After a morning of wedded bedroom bliss, they join the entire Bridgerton family for yet another game of pall mall, clearly very much in love and still utterly competitive with each other.

As for Edwina (Charithra Chandran), Anthony's original intended, she is left unmarried, but with Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) already maneuvering to introduce her to her nephew, Prince Friedrich (Freddie Stroma).

Neither Chandran nor Ashley will confirm their characters' return, nor will departing series creator Chris Van Dusen, but there certainly seems to be reason for optimism.

"All I can say is I hope so," Van Dusen tells EW when asked about seeing more of Kate and Anthony as a happily married couple. "I'm not allowed to talk about things past this season. But I would love to see them a part of this show in the future."

Ashley adds, "I'm super excited to see the post-marriage Kate and Anthony, to see them happy. No drama, no scandals — well, season 2 scandals anyway. I'm super excited to see them super loved up and happy in that sense."

But while Kate and Anthony got their happy ending, Edwina is just discovering herself and her wants and needs. Her story feels even more unfinished, so will we see her again?

"I love the cast and crew so much, so I'd be so open to coming back," Chandran says. "I haven't been told anything as of yet. It's not my decision. And what I can hope for Edwina is of course I hope she finds love with someone wonderful one day. But my priority, at least in the short term, is for her to find adventure and excitement."

Van Dusen echoes the sentiment, saying he believes Edwina did actually find her happy ending, in a sense. "Just because she didn't end up married or in a match that we saw doesn't mean that she wasn't happy," he says. "She is a character who on the show, she really gets to be fully realized. And I love the fact that she has her own wants and needs and desires and feelings."

Beyond that, we — and the ton — will have to wait and see what's in store for the Sharma sisters.

