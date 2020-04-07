Watch Will Smith and Tyra Banks revisit a heated Fresh Prince of Bel-Air scene 27 years later

Image zoom Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air type TV Show network NBC genre Sitcom Where to watch Close Streaming Options

It's been nearly 30 year since Tyra Banks appeared on the hit sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, but she can still nail her lines.

On Tuesday, Fresh Prince star Will Smith shared an Instagram video of him and Banks revisiting a famous scene from the season 4 episode "All Guts, No Glory." In the scene, Smith's title character is having an argument with his ex-girlfriend Jackie, played by Banks.

"This next piece is one of my favorite moments. I love that we did that," Smith recalls while chatting with Banks in the video. As they watch the scene play out, Banks yells out her lines verbatim.

The supermodel and actress goes on to remind Smith that her recurring role on The Fresh Prince marked her first time working on television, and that she was just 19 at the time. She made her debut in the season 4 premiere, "Where There's a Will, There's a Way: Part 1," on Sept. 20, 1993, and played Jackie for a total of eight episodes.

The reunion clip is from Smith's new 12-part Snapchat series Will From Home, featuring content he's creating in his garage for fans who self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic. He drops new episodes on the social media app every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

It was rumored in October that Smith was working on a reboot of The Fresh Prince. If that happens, maybe Banks can bring Jackie back to Bel-Air too.

Related content: