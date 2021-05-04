Will Smith set to get into the Best Shape of My Life on new series

Will Smith has been a bad boy, and now his focus is on the pursuit of losing seven pounds — or more.

Days after delighting the internet with a candid shirtless photo of himself in "the worst shape of my life," Smith is getting in the Best Shape of My Life via YouTube's new unscripted fitness series, which premieres in 2022.

Here's the official description: "This new six-part fitness unscripted series from Westbrook Media and YouTube Originals is the story of Will Smith, looking up one day to find himself in middle age, rebuilding his body into the best shape of his life and getting his groove back along the way. This is the fun, funny, inspirational, wildly adventurous, and deeply entertaining story of Smith challenging himself to improve every aspect of his fitness, from agility to power to recovery and more, teaming up with guests including pro athletes, scientists and experts, and top YouTube creators."

Smith has been a fixture of late in different lanes of content, having recently hosted Snapchat's Will From Home and Netflix's documentary series Amend, not to mention his big Fresh Prince reunion special on HBO Max. He's done all of that while remaining a force on the big screen: Bad Boys for Life was 2020's box office champion (it still counts!); he's expected to be in next season's awards race for playing Venus and Serena Williams' father in King Richard; and his upcoming film Emancipation reportedly sold to Apple for over $120 million.

Thankfully Best Shape of My Life should have him ready in time for Hitch 2.