The first time Will & Grace came to an end, in 2006, the titular characters both had kids, who we saw as new college students in a flashforward. This time around they both have kids on the way, and Grace is going into labor in EW's exclusive preview above of Thursday's series 2.0 finale.

"How crazy is it that the two of you are both having babies?" Jack (Sean Hayes) asks Will (Eric McCormack), who's packing up their longtime apartment to move to out of the city, before Grace (Debra Messing) emerges from her bedroom to say she's going into labor.

"Will, the baby's coming. It's time. I can feel it," she nervously declares before screaming, "It's tiiiiiiiiiiiiime!"

As Will jumps into action, commencing Operation Baby, Grace, Jack, and Karen (Megan Mullally) look on wondering what he's talking about.

"It's time for the baby to come," co-creator David Kohan teases, referencing the episode title, "It's Time." "It's time to look back and reminisce for Grace, as far as she is concerned. It's time to go. It's really time to go."

"You know what's supposed to happen after someone's water breaks, and they inevitably get there by the end of the episode," adds co-creator Max Mutchnick. By the end of the finale, they're on their way to the hospital."

What happens in between, well, we, of course, won't spoil. Watch the exclusive preview above for more. The Will & Grace series finale airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, followed at 9:30 by the retrospective Will & Grace: A Will & Graceful Goodbye.

