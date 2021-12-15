Who's responsible for Seth Meyers' happy ending? None other than Will Forte.

While visiting his friend's talk show on Tuesday night, Meyers revealed that Forte was partially responsible for Meyers' current happy marriage thanks to how slow he was taking his relationship with his then-girlfriend, Alexi Ashe. So when Forte showed up at a Saturday Night Live after-party and learned that Meyers still hadn't proposed to his girlfriend after five years, he took matters into his own hands.

"You see us, beeline over, take a knee to Ariel," Meyers recounts, referencing his sister-in-law who was also in attendance at the party. "And you're like, 'I want to say something that I have waited way too long to say. Ariel, I love you, will you marry me?'"

Seth Meyers, Alexi Ashe and Will Forte From left, Seth Meyers, Alexi Ashe and Will Forte. | Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

While Meyers was understandably annoyed, he admitted it wasn't the first time he'd been dragged by his friend for taking too long to move his relationship forward. Forte opened the show by telling a story about Meyers visiting the set of the MacGruber movie in 2010 when he and Ashe had been dating for two years. After a night filled with tequila drinking, the two friends — as well as Ashe and Ariel — took a drive together where Forte was clued into the fact that Meyers had not yet told his long-term girlfriend that he loved her.

Armed with this piece of information (that Meyers had no idea his friend knew about), Forte made a big deal of professing his love to Meyers' sister-in-law, even going so far as to tell her he loved her, in hopes of making a point to Meyers that he should start acting on his feelings.

It's not hard to understand why Meyers might have been annoyed at his friend's antics, but as Forte pointed out, they were all for good reason — and whether or not he wants to admit it, his nudges were successful.

"You're married now with three kids and I like to think I have a little part of that action," Forte joked to Meyers, who finally tied the knot with Ashe in 2013 in Martha's Vineyard.

