Will Arnett's new Netflix whodunit show makes guest stars improv their way through it

Netflix just found a new way to solve murders. On Thursday, the streamer announced that a new series called Murderville, starring Will Arnett, will debut on Feb. 3.

The series, which according to Netflix "will see celebrity guests completely improv their way through an otherwise scripted murder mystery," stars Arnett as a Senior Detective Terry Seattle, Homicide Division, who will team up with a different guest star each episode.

Murderville Will Arnett as Terry Seattle, left, and Ken Jeong on Netflix's 'Murderville.' | Credit: DARREN MICHAELS/NETFLIX

The show's guest stars include notable names like Annie Murphy, Conan O'Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, and Sharon Stone. It'll be the guest stars' job to name the killer... but how they solve the case is another story.

In addition to Arnett, other series regulars include Haneefah Wood as Chief Rhonda Jenkins-Seattle, Lilan Bowden as medical examiner Amber Kang, and Phillip Smithey as Det. Darren "Daz" Phillips.

Murderville From left, Will Arnett as Terry Seattle, Sharon Stone, Samantha Cutaran as Dr. Madison Chen in episode 102 on Netflix's 'Murderville.' Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2021 | Credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix

Based on the BAFTA award-winning BBC3 series Murder in Successville, the six-episode procedural crime comedy premieres globally on Netflix Feb. 3.

