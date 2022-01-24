Celebrity guests join Will Arnett to solve a murder mystery through improv in Murderville trailer

Senior Detective Terry Seattle is on the case — too bad his celebrity partners have no idea what's going on.

In the first trailer for Netflix's upcoming comedy-mystery mashup, below, we're introduced to Will Arnett's goofy, mustachioed homicide detective. For him, every day means a new murder case and a new celebrity guest star as his partner. But here's the catch: each episode's guest star isn't given a script. They have no idea what's about to happen to them. Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle will have to improvise their way through the case... but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer.

The trailer also introduces the starry lineup of celebrity detectives, which includes Annie Murphy, Conan O'Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, and Sharon Stone. In addition to Arnett, the real cast (ya know, the ones working from the script) includes Haneefah Wood as Chief Rhonda Jenkins-Seattle, Lilan Bowden as Medical Examiner Amber Kang, and Phillip Smithey as Detective Darren 'Daz' Phillips.

The show, which is based off the BAFTA Award-winning BBC3 series Murder in Successville by Tiger Aspect Productions and Shiny Button Productions, hails from writer, showrunner, and executive producer Krister Johnson. Iain Morris and Brennan Shroff direct the series.

The six-episode procedural crime comedy premieres globally on Netflix on Feb. 3.

