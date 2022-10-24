Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes were the first to eulogize Jordan, who died Monday following a car crash.

Will & Grace stars pay tribute to the late Leslie Jordan: 'Everyone who ever met him, loved him'

Well, well, well, Leslie Jordan. What can we say but thank you for your service. The beloved actor died Monday after suffering a medical emergency and crashing his BMW into the side of a building. He was 67.

Over the course of nearly 20 years (on and off) and across 17 episodes, Jordan played catty, pint-sized socialite Beverley Leslie, archrival to Megan Mullally's iconic, boozily bawdy Karen Walker on Will & Grace.

The role earned Jordan an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 2006. As an unforgettable part of the cast, the stars of Will & Grace have begun to pay tribute to the late actor on social media.

WILL & GRACE Leslie Jordan, left, with Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes on 'Will & Grace' | Credit: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank

"Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I've ever known," Eric McCormack, who played protagonist Will Truman, shared on Twitter. "The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man."

"My heart is broken," Sean Hayes, Jack MacFarland on W&G, wrote. "Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend."

Mullally reflected on her friendship with Jordan, whom she saw just last month at an event for his book, How Y'all Doing, in D.C.

"My heart is breaking," she wrote on Instagram. "I really can't believe it. Leslie Jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. People use that expression a lot, and I'm not sure it's always applicable. There aren't that many people who are truly great at anything. But Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. His timing, his delivery, all apparently effortless. You can't get any better than that."

Mullally went on to call her former frequent scene partner "a friendly, fun-loving, dear person" and noted that "it meant so much to him" that he was able to share so much of his stories and of himself on Instagram.

"He was absolutely unique. One of a kind. Thank you to all of his fans! He really loved you all and was so genuinely appreciative of you," Mullally continued.

