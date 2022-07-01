The show will not continue beyond season 2.

Why Women Kill is officially dead at Paramount+.

The show will not continue beyond season 2, despite being renewed for a third season in December. Debuting in 2019, the anthology show's second season concluded in July of last year.

"Paramount+ has made the difficult decision not to move forward with season 3 of Why Women Kill," a Paramount+ spokesperson said in a statement. "We would like to thank our partners at CBS Studios and Imagine Television Studios, the amazing creator and showrunner Marc Cherry, and the incredible writers, cast, and crew for two memorable seasons."

WHY WOMEN KILL 'Why Women Kill' | Credit: Lisa Rose/Paramount+

Created by Desperate Housewives writer Marc Cherry and producer Brian Grazer, both seasons featured different cast members and plot threads. Season 1 featured Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu, Alexandra Daddario, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, while the sophomore outing starred Allison Tolman, Lana Parrilla, B.K. Cannon, Matthew Daddario, Veronica Falcón, Jordane Christie, and Nick Frost.

Set in 1949, 1963, 1984, and 2019, Why Women Kill followed the women who lived in the same mansion through different decades and the (sometimes deadly) betrayals they endured.

