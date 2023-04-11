The ABC talk show won't air new episodes until the week of April 17.

Here's why The View isn't airing new episodes this week

This week's pursuit of Hot Topics has gone cold, as The View isn't on the air due to a pre-planned hiatus.

The long-running ABC talk show hasn't premiered a new live episode since April 6, when moderator Whoopi Goldberg hilariously yelled at a backstage noisemaker (whom the cohosts pegged as guest Taraji P. Henson) to quiet down during the broadcast.

A source explains to EW that the spring break typically occurs around the same time every year. The 2023 absence was previously scheduled to begin on Friday, April 7, and the program will return with new episodes starting the week of April 17. Reruns are set to air on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

'The View' cohosts with their new mug coasters 'The View' cohosts with their new mug coasters | Credit: ABC

Goldberg, who regularly sits out on Fridays, typically ends the program from Monday through Thursday by telling the audience, "We'll see you tomorrow," though she ended the April 6 show a little differently.

"Listen, we are so glad that you still watch us, and we are still glad that people come and see us," the 67-year-old said with a smile. "We want everybody to have a great day, take a little time to enjoy the view, and, we'll see you soon."

In addition to Goldberg, the season 26 panel includes new permanent cohosts Ana Navarro and former Donald Trump associate Alyssa Farah Griffin, who joined the program alongside longtime View personalities Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Joy Behar.

The View returns with new episodes next week at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

