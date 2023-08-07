Why The View isn't airing new episodes this week — and when it returns

The ladies of The View will enjoy a multi-week hiatus before new episodes return later this year.

New episodes are expected to premiere for season 27 in September, though a formal announcement about which permanent panelists will return to the Hot Topics table has yet to be made.

the view ; ABC Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin on 'The View' | Credit: ABC

Season 26 of the show finished its run as the No. 1 program in terms of total viewers among news programs and both daytime network and syndicated talk shows.

The View returns with new episodes on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

