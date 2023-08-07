Why The View isn't airing new episodes this week — and when it returns
- TV Show
The ladies of The View will enjoy a multi-week hiatus before new episodes return later this year.
Season 26 of the long-running talk show has officially come to a close, with cohosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin on a break from new, live broadcasts throughout August.
New episodes are expected to premiere for season 27 in September, though a formal announcement about which permanent panelists will return to the Hot Topics table has yet to be made.
Season 26 included particularly entertaining — and pointed — exchanges, including an overall bout with sonic phantoms, Behar's war with her digital devices, Goldberg giving Hostin a lap dance, and Griffin's insight into the mind of her former employer, Donald Trump, amid the ex-president's ongoing legal troubles following indictments on multiple charges.
Reruns set to air over the coming weeks include episodes featuring Eva Longoria, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Gabrielle Union, Hannah Waddingham, Kim Cattrall, John Boyega, and a host of political guests (Beto O'Rourke, Zooey Zephyr, and more). Animal lovers will also enjoy a repeat of Griffin's dog-centric birthday episode.
Season 26 of the show finished its run as the No. 1 program in terms of total viewers among news programs and both daytime network and syndicated talk shows.
The View returns with new episodes on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.
Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.
Related content: