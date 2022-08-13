"It feels false for everyone to go to college together."

Never Have I Ever creators explain why the series will end with season 4

Even before Never Have I Ever's third season was released, fans knew that there was an end in sight. Netflix announced in March that the beloved comedy series would end after its fourth season — which has already been filmed, but won't premiere for a bit.

"It's hard when you have a high school show, because you can't keep them in high school forever," co-creator Lang Fisher tells EW about the decision. "The cast gets older and older. Then you start having, like, 30-year-olds going to high school and it's hard to take them to college. I think we felt like this is it, this is good. We can tell this tale and end it the way we want to on a high note and really finish out senior year and it will feel satisfying."

College has long been one of the biggest obstacles for teen shows, hence Never Have I Ever's decision to avoid it altogether. "It feels false for everyone to go to college together," Fisher continues. "Or you have to introduce a whole new crew of characters that nobody cares about it. That's a hard move to make."

Plus, Fisher and co-creator Mindy Kaling know the value of getting to craft their own ending. "We haven't edited the finale yet, but I'm really excited about it," Fisher says. "I think the series finale is going to feel very satisfying to people."

But that doesn't mean that they're excited to say goodbye to the show they love. "I don't know, man, I wish we could just do the show until they're 50," Kaling says. "It's so hard to launch a show, so hard to find talent that's so good, and the truth is I would follow Devi until her dying day."

Still, Kaling is confident that they'll look back and know they made the right choice in ending it when they did. "We finished season 4, and it's good. It's just a testament to how hard it is to say goodbye to characters you love writing," she says. "It takes a while for writers to figure out characters. You write a pilot and then you hire people and then you get into this groove, that's why so many shows growing up lasted like five seasons too long. [Laughs] But I do feel that, in a couple years, I'll look back on this and say, 'No, that was good that it ended then.' But right now I'm not ready to accept it."

Never Have I Ever season 3 is streaming on Netflix now.

