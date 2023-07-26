Kristen Bell's daughters' beverage of choice? A nice, frosty mug of nonalcoholic beer. Bell appeared on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show where she revealed both Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 8, are big fans of the sudsy sipper.

Admitting that the mere thought of one of her kids tossing back a cold one probably sounds "insane," Bell quickly added that "context is important." She reminded Clarkson that husband Dax Shepard, 48, is a recovering addict and that drinking the "beers" was part of an early ritual for the pair when their daughters were younger. "He likes non-alcoholic beer, so he'd pop one open, he'd have Lincoln on his chest, and we'd walk and look at the sunset," she told the "Breakaway" singer.

Kristen Bell Kristen Bell | Credit: Walt Disney Company via Getty Images

"As a baby, she was pawing at it, and sometimes she'd suck the rim of it. So I think it feels to her like something special, something daddy, something family," Bell continued. She clarified that, while the beverage may sound outlandish for tots to sip on, they contain zero alcohol (as advertised), so there's no real cause for alarm. And the ritual is so ingrained in the girls at this point, Lincoln has asked for the drinks when out at restaurants with her parents.

"So, we've been at restaurants where she's said, 'Do you have any non-alcoholic beer?' And I'm like, maybe we don't, we just keep that for home time," Bell said of her eldest daughter. Clarkson, clearly amused, pointed out how funny it can be to have home rituals that seem odd when out in public. Bell remained unbothered by her daughters' quirks, though. "I'm also sort of like, you can judge me if you want, I'm not doing anything wrong," she concluded. "That's your problem."

