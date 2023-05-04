Why Queen Charlotte is dedicated to Jacqueline Avant

An explainer for the dedication in episode 1 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The first episode of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story includes a dedication placard that might leave viewers reaching for their phones.

Reading "In Memory of Jacqueline Avant," the title card is not, as previous Bridgerton dedications have been, for a late member of the crew or production team. Instead, it's for a luminary in the Black cultural world with a strong connection to Netflix.

Jacqueline Avant was shot and killed in Dec. 2021 at the age of 81. She was the mother of Nicole Avant, the wife of Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. India Amarteifio, Jacqueline Avant India Amarteifio, Jacqueline Avant | Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix; Jesse Grant/Getty Images

But Avant also would've had many connections to creator and showrunner Shonda Rhimes, herself a major force and philanthropist for underserved communities in Los Angeles. Avant — wife of music executive Clarance, who was known as "the Godfather of Black music," had a long history of philanthropic work across Los Angeles and Black communities.

The Avant family were deeply involved in politics and entertainment, dating back to their involvement in campaigning for Los Angeles mayor Tom Bradley (the city's only Black mayor prior to Karen Bass), President Barack Obama, and many others. Rhimes, as an activist, has supported women's rights, campaigns to get out the vote, and more, bringing her in the circle of the Avant family.

Additionally, Rhimes has a relationship with Sarandos and Nicole Avant due to her outstanding creative deal with Netflix.

The placard is, in essence, a queen recognizing a queen.

